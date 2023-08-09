It sure seems that Joe Biden and the Democrats have the best protection from the Department of Justice and the FBI.
No matter what proof or monies received from other countries, the Democrats claim it is political propaganda. The two whistle-blowers gave facts on the money Biden received, but still they claim it is all politics.
They claim Hunter Biden received special treatment on his drug use and buying a gun while he was under a felony for drug use. You are not allowed to purchase a weapon if charged with a felony.
Remember when the FBI’s claim to fame was, “We always get our man”? Now it is, “How can we protect the Democrats?” They have become the protection for the Bidens.
The Democrats claim that the Republicans are going after the Bidens to take the heat off of the Donald Trump investigation, but if you look at the news, it is the other way around. It seems when they investigate the Bidens, they came up with a new investigation against Trump.
On another note, the weather around the world is hotter, rainy, droughts and in complete turmoil. Global warming, yes.
How about the wrath of God? Keep on this path and all will break loose.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
