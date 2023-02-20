President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address had at least one very glaring inconsistency that stood out like a sore thumb. He mentioned the issue of gun violence, loss of life and the need to ban assault weapons.
At another moment, he adamantly expressed his support of the abominable practice of abortion and vowed to veto any legislation that attempts to restrict abortion, which now has resulted in over 64.5 million unborn victims of intentional violent mutilation and murder since 1973.
What this man, along with millions of others, fail to realize is that the almighty God, who had a special purpose for those whom he was forming in the womb (note Jeremiah 1:3,4 and Psalm 139), will make a response to this massive shedding of innocent blood and it will not be pleasant.
None of us will want to be within the borders of this republic when that happens, and it may be sooner than we would want to think.
In Galatians 6:7-8: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.”
Clayton D. Harriger
Retired elder of Western PA Annual Conference, United Methodist Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.