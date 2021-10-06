In the 1950s and early 1960s, there was a move in the country toward socialism and communism. Thankfully, it didn’t last.
In the mid-to-late ’70s, we had high inflation, gas prices went crazy if you could get it, interest rates sky high and that will happen now.
Look at what we have now, inflation, rising gas prices, used cars and homes are out of our reach. Our borders are out of control.
Including border policies, President Joe Biden has done everything to upset our way of life.
He took tens of thousands of good union jobs and our economy is costing us a lot more of our paychecks.
He said, “pay more money,” which they did as much as 31/2% and 4%, but inflation is at 52% and rising. What good did it do?
Afghanistan was a disaster. Our European allies are completely in disbelief to what has been done.
One more note, ISIS is now present in Afghanistan. These are terrorists. Biden needs to go.
Butch Sheehan
Johnstown
