In the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden prior to the election, Biden stated, in line with the Green New Deal, that he was going to move away from fossil fuels. Trump indicated that this would devastate the economy.
In this regard, they were both right. Biden did what he promised and Trump predicted the results.
So it should not be a surprise that gas is now at $5 per gallon and inflation is out of control, since the cost of energy affects everything.
Sadly, those most affected by inflation are the poor and lower income people, since inflation is really a hidden tax on everyone.
The only viable solution is to revert back to the energy policies that were in effect under the Trump administration.
We have well over 100 years of available fossil fuels in the U.S., by not tapping them, we are making competing countries stronger at our expense.
If nothing is done we are heading for a recession.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
