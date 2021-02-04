It appears that everyone’s favorite uncle just became president. However, one thing that keeps jumping out is the fact that before, during or after the election there was virtually no discussion about his coming policy changes.
The entire conversation was about Donald Trump and still is as a matter of fact. This newspaper continues to fan that vitriol and readers such as Curt Bauer wants anyone that voted for Trump to be rounded up and, well, who knows.
We’re now seeing a taste of those policy changes and these changes have apparently caught his supporters off guard.
Drilling, fracking and pipelines will most likely become casualties with three major unions now upset that there’s been an elimination of a large number of union jobs in the energy sector.
Will our energy independence continue?
Illegal immigration was fast becoming unnoticeable but now the border wall is stopped and 85% of those detainees were released Friday.
In fact scores of new citizens are on their way now.
Also eliminated was an order that protected our bulk power grid. This order prevented foreign adversaries (China) from exploiting our power system with foreign equipment.
Sadly, we’re also seeing the public funding of the abortion butcher mills again and our military being treated like animals once more. Four hundred troops were also dispatched to Syria over the weekend.
Did anyone not see any of this coming?
It will be interesting to see who jumps up and says “heck yes, this is exactly what I voted for.”
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
