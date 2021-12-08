Thank you, Tina Blough, for your Readers’ Forum letter on Nov. 27, “Read the First Amendment.” I, too, have something to say. I am sick and tired of people using the First Amendment.
My freedom of speech is affected when people ramble on, such as Kristin DiNinno (Nov. 25, Satan uses brokenness to create chaos”). This last letter attacking President Joe Biden as being satanic caused me to write this letter. She quotes the Bible continuously. Did she not read “Judge not, that ye be not judged” from Matthew in the Bible?
Yes, Biden suffered tragedy, as do most people. Perhaps she should read “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Dr. Viktor Frankl, who survived concentration camps. There is so much hatred and division in our country.
President Abraham Lincoln stated: “I am loath to close. We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Let us all pray for Biden’s welfare and all the good works he is doing. Let us pray for healing for our families and our world.
Have a safe and blessed holiday season.
Dr. Judith Thomas
Westmont Borough
