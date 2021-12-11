President Joe Biden seemed surprised that fuel costs have skyrocketed across the country. This was easily predict-
able since he reversed all of the energy policies enacted under the Trump administration.
If he had done nothing this would not have happened. But that would have meant that Donald Trump was
right.
Admitting that, however, doesn’t fit the narrative which seems to be more important that doing the right thing.
Not only does the cost of travel increase for individuals, but also the cost of moving goods and services around the country.
This is a major contribution to the rise in inflation.
Another major problem which is being ignored is the influx of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border. This also could have been avoided if he would have left the plan under the Trump administration in place.
However, once again he would have been admitting that Trump was correct, which doesn’t fit the narrative. He would rather not give the Trump administration credit in favor of letting chaos occur across the country.
There have been more than 1 million illegal immigrants entering the country to date that we now must provide food, clothing and shelter.
Vice President Kamala Harris was put in charge of the border and all she can do is laugh about it.
Biden is on track to become the worst president ever.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
