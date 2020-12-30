President-elect Joe Biden should not have been allowed to run for president because of the Biden/Hunter scandal.
Democrats can’t say they didn’t know about it. Why are Democrats allowed to use a different set of rules?
Nancy Pelosi keeps saying that “no one is above the law.” Isn’t bullying a president for four years a crime?
President Donald Trump did more for America than any other president, while under constant attack by the Democrats, and it made them all look pathetic.
The evidence of voter fraud is tremendous. Elections used to be sacred.
Now, Democrats have ruined that by encouraging mail-in ballots with no ID necessary. They blame the coronavirus for this, but Gov. Tom Wolf switched to paper ballots in Pennsylvania in 2018. That was before the pandemic. So they can’t use that as a reason. They switched because they knew it would be easier to cheat that way.
Trump won by a landslide. They used the software in those China-owned, governor approved, pre-pandemic voting machines to flip Trump’s votes to Biden.
They know it, we all do. It couldn’t be more obvious. Biden decided to come out of his basement a few times and no one showed up, while thousands rallied around Trump. We have eyes and ears.
Everyone can see whose side the mainstream media is on. Sadly, the media chooses willful blindness over truth.
This whole thing stinks to high heaven.
God help America.
A. Lee Fenimore
Johnstown
