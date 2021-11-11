As a U.S. Navy veteran along with the millions of veterans of this country, we have successfully defended our country against the bullets, bombs, torpedoes and kamikazes of all adversaries for more than a century. So, it is disheartening to watch our country being destroyed by one man, President Joe Biden. His only weapon is an ink pen.
Every executive order signed by Biden appears to take another bite of our freedom that we have long enjoyed. Every policy change endorsed by Biden – either foreign or domestic – has been chaotic. I believe that he has done more harm to this country in 10 months than Japan and Germany did in World War II.
Biden’s border policy has enabled some problems to enter our country freely.
As promised, Biden shut down the Keystone pipe line and declared war on fossil fuels. We have surrendered our energy independence that we enjoyed the past four years and once again are at the mercy of OPEC.
If you are unhappy with the price of gas at the pumps, just wait for your home heating bills this winter. We may yet end up sitting home in the dark, wrapped up in a quilt and shivering. Thank you, Mr. President.
We have always lived by the premise “Leave no American behind.” This man pulled the military out of Afghanistan on short notice, leaving Americans and allies behind. What a cowardly act. Would the captain and crew of a sinking passenger ship evacuate the ship and leave the passengers behind?
I only hope and pray that we can hold together what may be left of this country for another year. Hopefully, after the election next November, we can again take control of the House of Representatives and Senate to stop the dismantling of the greatest country on earth. May God bless America.
Raymond Scanlan
Ebensburg
