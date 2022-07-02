Poor ol’ President Joe Biden. He’s taken more hits than the Biblical Job, yet, like Job, retains his faith.
Biden was elected senator from Delaware at a young age and soon suffered the loss of his wife. Fortunately, he was blessed with a second spouse to help raise two young sons, but his troubles continued.
He had a brain aneurysm at age 45, his son Beau succumbed to brain cancer in 2015, and wayward son Hunter has been an embarrassment.
Biden finally reached the presidency on his third try and was cursed to inherit the wreckage of the first pandemic in a century, with its baked-in labor and material shortages that have no quick, easy fix.
The desertion by the Afghan government and army blew up his planned troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Delta and Omicron strains delayed recovery from the pandemic, and Vladimir Putin threatened nuclear war.
But the worst of his troubles is the chaos created by baseless fraud allegations about the 2020 election, where voting machines supposedly were corrupted instead of voters’ minds, just as in 2016.
Through it all, Biden still quietly attends church on Sunday and lives his faith. In contrast to his predecessor, he tries to be kind, compassionate, honest, humble and respectful of others.
Hang in there, Joe. Like Job’s trouble, this, too, will pass. You did your part to save the Constitution. Just don’t run for reelection in 2024. Please relinquish the presidency to a more vibrant leader from a younger generation.
