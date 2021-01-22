Count me as someone who wasn’t initially sure that Joe Biden had enough gas left in his tank to take on a run for the presidency, much less become the president. It had been Biden’s fervent prayer that his son Beau would assume the mantle of the highest office on earth. But after watching closely this past year, I am convinced that he is exactly the leader we need for the times we’re in. I believe that above all, we need a president who conveys compassion, kindness and love.
And as the first chapter of Corinthians tells us, the greatest of these is love. Even in the Harry Potter books, love always wins out over “He who must not be named.” In the horrific crucifixion of Jesus Christ, love wins out over evil.
So to all of my Trump-supporting friends, please know that I still love you, as I believe our new president does. May we all work together to restore our country to even greater glory. Love is not a sign of weakness, the lack thereof is.
Bryn McKay
Windber
