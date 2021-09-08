Let me just take this opportunity to thank all of you never Trumpers and Democrat socialists, as well as all of you Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube zealots for putting the biggest stooge in U.S. history into the White House. Instead of mean tweets we now have dead Marines and soldiers.
Ole "Scranton Joe" has really embarrassed the United Sates in front of the entire world. As a Marine veteran of 25 years, I am outraged watching the fiasco he has crested in Afghanistan and the level of carnage has just begun. We already have 13 Marines and soldiers that have died due to pure stupidity and incompetence. All of this was avoidable. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley should resign as should the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Biden should be impeached and convicted. For once, we would have a president that actually deserves to be impeached based on the guidance in the Constitution vice on some political hit job.
Larry Kovalchik
Boerne, Texas, formerly of Johnstown
