Yes, President Joe Biden has outperformed my expectations.
• Highest inflation in 40 years.
• Low work participation.
• Border crisis.
• Emboldened our adversaries.
• Afghanistan withdrawal disaster with the loss of 12 precious military souls.
• Weak COVID-19 response.
• Attempt to federalize elections.
• Proposal to have the IRS monitor every $600 banking transaction.
• Big government, budget busting spending bills.
• Made us dependent on foreign energy sources again.
• Removed Trump’s sanctions preventing Russia selling oil, thus enriching Russia’s economy for military invasions.
I thought it would take at least 18 months to destroy this country, but Biden did it in less than nine months. Remarkable.
How does asking OPEC to produce more oil, not affect climate change? Is it only here? It’s like urinating in one end of the pool only. So many Americans lost good paying energy jobs under this man. It’s disgusting.
And now our new crisis with Russia, talking about small incursions, really? If you watched his struggling news conference, you have to know this man is not running this country.
And the following days, the White House had to scramble to clean up the messes he started. Will we have World War III under Biden?
And besides all that, he feels that white supremacy is our greatest threat. I say no, it’s terrorism, lawlessness, inflation and Marxism (dictatorship from the leftist elitists) who want to control the media and your every move under the guise of COVID-19 and climate change. It’s the great reset. Very dangerous.
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
