So the Harris/Biden administration (pun intended) has compared Jan. 6 rioters to the Kamikaze pilots at Pearl Harbor and the Saudi nationalists from 9/11. In my opinion, they are waging war against Republicans.
The nearly yearlong riots did enormous damage to this country. Are the Capital Police any better than the 2,000 law enforcement officers who were injured by rioters. Police cars were torched as well as precincts. Residents and business owners of Milwaukee, Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, St. Louis, New York City, etc., had their businesses destroyed and looted. Are they not suffering PTSD?
In New York City, if you got arrested for criminal activity, you were out that same night. Yet, there are people from Jan. 6 who are still in prison – some in solitary confinement. How about equal justice for all?
Most who died that day were Donald Trump supporters. Ashley Babbitt, an unarmed veteran, was shot and killed for being there. Should she have been?
What about the attack on the White House on May 31, 2020, when Trump and his family had to be taken to the bunker? Was that not an attack on Democracy? Did anyone get arrested or imprisoned?
Jan 6 is a complete distraction from the abject failure of the Biden administration. They don’t want you to remember Afghanistan, the border, rampant inflation: gas, food, energy costs, housing and rents. Biden said he would end COVID-19. Did he?
Joseph H. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
