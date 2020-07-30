Joe Biden is clearly not capable of performing the duties of president. If elected, he would be a figure-head for some unelected person or group.
You Joe Biden fans need to awaken from your own slumber and realize what a Biden presidency, guided by his handlers, would bring.
An unrestricted flood of illegal immigrants having immediate access to medical care, housing and education at your expense.
Soaring taxes and unemployment, while your retirement plan funds drop through the floor.
Radical leftist Supreme Court nominees helping the Biden administration restrict if not eliminate your right to keep and bear arms.
They will seek to limit your travel and use of your personal vehicle in the name of the carbon footprint
gods, and institute a carbon tax benefiting some unelected global organization.
Ever wonder how these people get away with pulling down statues with no consequences?
Cancel culture warriors are working on eliminating the history of America.
Right or wrong, history is history and needs to be learned from, not changed, covered up or destroyed.
The media conspirators continue to instill fear and deception to push their agenda – stop Trump at all costs.
The differences in vision are stark and irreconcilable.
This is not a Democratic or Republican election.
This election will decide if America continues as a constitutional government with freedom and liberty for the people, or not.
August Gatto
Summerhill
