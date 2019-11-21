II Timothy 3:1-5 says, “You must understand this, that in the last days distressing times will come. For people will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, inhuman, implacable, slanderers, profligates, brutes, haters of good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding to the outward forms of godliness but denying its power. Avoid them.”
II Timothy 4:3-4 says, “For the time is coming when people, will not put up with sound doctrine, but having itching ears, they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own desires, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander away to myths.”
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the father (God) except through me.”
Jesus is the truth, regardless of what we may think or want to believe.
When we advocate for the murder of innocent babies in the womb, infanticide, sex outside of marriage, homosexuality, denying your birth gender, taking God out of schools and not allowing Christians to exercise their faith and beliefs, we are on the downward spiral that the Bible warns us about.
God loves everyone and Christians are to do the same, but God also has laws that we are supposed to obey.
There are things that we should compromise on, but that doesn’t include our core beliefs and no one should force us to do so.
God does not compromise his laws.
Royden Thomas
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.