Many believe Christ’s work was finished at the cross. Salvation for man was secured.
The destruction of Satan and his angels were also secured.
So why are we still here? Is not Satan still alive and destroying men’s souls?
The Bible says when Christ returned to heaven he began a new ministry as our high priest (Hebrews 2:17-18) in the heavenly sanctuary above (Hebrews 4:14-16).
Those Christians who don’t believe in a heavenly sanctuary above should read (Psalm 102: 19-20) and (Hebrews 8:1-2).
Along with (Habakkuk 2:20) and (Psalm 77:13,14) and many others for God does not contradict himself.
As high priest Christ still administers grace and forgiveness for our sins (Hebrews 7:23).
Our high priest has moved into the most holy place where God’s law is located to begin cleansing the heavenly sanctuary from sin (Daniel 8:14).
All of our sins are recorded in the books of heaven, our high priest will review every case recorded (1 Peter 2:9, 11) in the book of life. (Daniel 7: 9, 10, 13, 14)
This is called the Day of Atonement (Leviticus 16:1-33), which we live in today. Christ our mediator and high priest removes the sins of his people by his blood. Their sins are blotted out (Revelation 3:5) and their name remains in the book of life.
Those who are cowards, careless or unbelieving will have their names blotted out of the book of life (Revelation 21:8).
When Jesus finishes his investigative judgment of the dead, he will move on to the living (Revelation 22:12).
Then Jesus will come (Acts 3:19-20) to take his children home (Matthew 24: 30-31).
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
