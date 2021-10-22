In reference to the front-page article on Oct. 4, "Sandusky case spurred abuse reporting shift," the Jerry Sandusky case certainly led to a change in reporting policy. But has justice been enhanced?
In the case itself, many adult men recruited as accusers said just weeks before his indictment that it never occurred to them that Sandusky was guilty of anything. The eyewitness janitor insisted on a taped interview that the perpetrator in Victim 8’s case was someone else.
We trust authorities to handle reports honestly.
When Mike McQueary saw something in a shower, he called Dr. Jonathan Dranov, a mandated reporter, the same night. Dr. Dranov asked him, point blank, “Did you see sexual behavior?” Three times McQueary said “No.”
Gary Schultz and Tim Curley interviewed McQueary and came to the same conclusion as Dranov.
Ten years later, these administrators were indicted—based on a claim that was invented by aggressive prosecutors in 2011, and leaked to the press illegally.
If you use your personal discretion about reporting, beware. Authorities may embellish their own conclusions about the accused and hold you responsible for not anticipating their conclusions.
With new guidelines, “The child hotline was inundated with calls; there was no way of knowing whether or how many of those calls were appropriate. ... The hotline operators often have such little information they can’t gauge how credible the information is ...”
Thank God awareness was raised. Sandusky and his allies all applaud that. But when truth is sacrificed toward that end, innocent people on all sides get hurt. And that is far from necessary.
Joseph R. Stains
South Fork
