It was refreshing and encouraging to see Edward T. Makuchan’s Readers’ Forum letter, “What has this president done?” on Jan. 24.
I was starting to think everyone in Cambria and Somerset counties were lemmings with their heads stuck in the sand.
The president made an appearance at the Right to Life March in Washington, D.C.
He is the first president to do that. It was downhill from there. Matthew 7:15 says, “Beware of false prophets which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves.”
Unfortunately, this appearance was only for political gain. It pains me to see good people fall for the sham this man has sold them. It pains me to see good, honest, God-fearing people swallow the swill this man and his minions spew from their lips.
Misrepresentations that will hurt these believers the most. Actions that will endanger our children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Words and actions that will weaken our country.
This man’s only objective is to create advantage and prosperity for he and his family here and all over the world.
The biggest travesty this man has inflicted upon this country is reducing presumed previously honorable ethics and morals to questionable levels, which is a disgrace to our country, institutions and most of all ourselves.
Integrity, once lost, can never be regained. I hope those who lead will realize the value and importance of this virtue and will again adopt it for themselves and instill it in others.
J.R. DeLeva
Friedens
