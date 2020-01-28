We know Satan has a counterfeit for all the things of God. But the Lord will not allow Satan to counterfeit his second coming.
Second Corinthians 11:14-15 says Satan will impersonate Christ and his fallen angels will become ministers of righteousness.
Jesus warns in Matthew 24: 4-5, 23-27, “Take heed and don’t be deceived. Many will come in my name saying, I am Christ and shall deceive many. ... For there shall arise false Christs and false prophets and shall show great signs and wonders in so much that if it were possible they shall deceive the very elect.”
What are the secrets of the elect? First, the Bible says that in Revelation 14:12, “Here is the patience of the saints, those who keep all the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus.”
Second, when the real Jesus comes, the Bible says in Revelation 1:7 that every eye will see him. Christ’s second coming is the loudest, most visual climactic event ever witnessed. (1 Thessalonians 4:12-18)
Thirdly, the Bible says in Job 1:7 that Satan only has the ability to go up and down and to and fro, walking upon the earth. When the real Jesus comes, his feet will never touch the earth. The righteous dead will be resurrected along with the living will be caught up in the air while the wicked will be destroyed. (Daniel 12:1-2)
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
