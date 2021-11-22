Look around the world. In less than two years, the reaction and response to the COVID-19 coronavirus has helped governments, democracies and otherwise, do what they could not do during what used to be considered normal times.
First Amendment rights are infringed daily in the U.S. by big tech. Not only do they edit and eliminate items they consider misinformation from their platforms, they also do not tolerate any reasonable questioning of the information that is put forth by their government co-conspirators. And legacy news media outlets echo the government line without question.
By fanning the flames of fear, they have been able to convince, bribe, coerce and force the populace to comply with dictates ranging from wearing masks to being injected with a vaccine that has not been fully vetted through longterm testing and monitoring.
Penalties for not falling into line with the mandates can range from personal ostracization, being confined to your residence and other punishments. All the way to losing your job and way of life.
Does it make sense that these actions are being taken for a virus that is 99% survivable for all but those in the highest risk categories?
And for vaccines that do not prevent the vaccinated from getting or passing on the virus?
It has been said that when people of good conscience remain silent, tyranny will gain a foothold. For too long, too many in and out of government have remained silent. And tyranny’s foot is in the door.
August Gatto
Summerhill
