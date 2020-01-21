In a socialist country, the press is controlled by the government. The print and broadcast media print and broadcast what they are told to. The leaders or owners of any independent print or broadcast organization that tries to distribute the truth are either run out of business, arrested or assassinated.
These socialists governments believe that if they continue to lie to their citizens, they will eventually lose their ability and faculty for critical thinking. In America, freedom of the press is protected by the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights.
The print, over the air and cable news networks are controlled by their owners and not the government or a political party, although that may no longer be the case. During the past two decades, there has been a dramatic and alarming consolidation of the ownership of these three elements of news organizations.
These growing corporations are controlling larger numbers of newspapers, TV stations and cable networks. Since the Clinton and Obama administrations, especially since the 2016 election, the leadership of these expanding ownerships, have gradually adopted the socialist philosophy of news coverage.
They are trying to brainwash us. The only thing standing between them and us is President Donald Trump, Fox News and our ability to maintain our critical thinking. With the mob mentality of the news media, coupled with today’s technology, a lie gets around the world before the truth has a chance to put its pants on.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.