According to the Former Presidents Act, passed in 1958, after U.S. presidents leave, office they are entitled to the following benefits:
• An annual pension (approximately $200,000 at present) and funds for travel.
• Personal staff and office space, furniture and supplies, paid by the Government Services Administration.
• Transition, including the move from the White House, office space, staff compensation, communications service, printing and postage associated with the transition also paid by the GSA.
• Medical insurance, allowing for treatment in military hospitals. Two-term presidents may buy health insurance.
Besides these benefits, former presidents get Secret Service protection for themselves, their spouses and children under the age of 16.
The Former Presidents Act states that a president removed through impeachment is not entitled to these benefits.
