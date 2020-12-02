This holiday season has brought with it blessings and curses. I would like to share the blessing of enlightenment.
All hostility aside, we recognize how very oppressive the mandates have been in regards to COVID-19. They have effected our homes, businesses, churches and health care systems.
I have come to realize that people will either continue to try and enforce what they can’t control, or decide to surrender to something positive that they can count on.
Many have presented their plans to remedy this virus, but Jesus stands alone in presenting not a system or another mandate, but his own personality as capable of supplying the cure for all ills. And so it is that the systems of this world are meant to crack. Their foundations are built on the plans and schemes of men and not the person of Christ. Let them fall, and let us fall to our knees and begin rebuilding on the solid rock.
Revive your faith in an active moral and spiritual revolution rather than clinging to media evolution and some change you think will occur through propaganda and passivity.
Man-made laws attempt to methodically train people into a state of obedience, but God ministers to thousands and transforms multitudes in a day.
In Psalm 18:2: “The Lord is my solid rock, my fortress, my rescuer. God is my rock I take refuge in him. He’s my shield, my salvation’s strength, my place of safety.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
