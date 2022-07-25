Before voting, check candidates:
• If pro-life, you would not choose Joe Biden, John Fetterman or Ben Shapiro.
They believe in abortion at any time, for any reason. No mass shootings could ever compare to the more than 64 million babies aborted in their mothers’ wombs.
Abortion kills more than 3,500 babies every day. Guns do not kill, people do.
• If a Christian, you would not vote for progressive Democrats, who are really promoting Marxism (socialism). Classes on “Rules for Radicals” were taken by both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
In fact, Obama trained other community organizers in Saul Alinsky methods.
Obama also taught Alinsky’s power analysis methods at the University of Chicago. So why would candidates depend on Alinksy’s “Rules for Radicals” promoting socialism?
Socialism destroys all Christian moral values; believes that government controls your children and that ridicule is man’s most potent weapon, keep the pressure on the opposition; and if you tell the same lie over and over again, they will finally believe it.
We now have the teachers’ union promoting transgenderism, wanting to remove wordings of mother and father and replace with birthing people. Why?
The parents get called domestic terrorists for not wanting their children indoctrinated with anything homosexual. How many different genders do we have now, 80, 90, etc?
Fetterman and Shapiro would be the worst for our state. Fetterman wants to legalize marijuana, destroy our energy jobs, and follow in Tom Wolf’s footprints.
If you’re upset with status, Vote Republican for life and truth.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
