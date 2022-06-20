The word regulated is in the Constitution once – in the Second Amendment.
Have any of the recent mass murderers looked like a well-regulated militia? It’s time for a 21st century reinterpretation of this amendment about owning one-shot muskets.
Where is the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its mission on gun training and safety? The NRA has approximately
5 million members, with yearly dues of $45 each. How did they get so wealthy?
Wayne LaPierre’s net worth is $20 million. Gun manufacturers are plowing money into the NRA, which then “donates” to legislators to do their bidding. People still contribute to this dreadful racket of blood money. How do they sleep at night?
The AR-15 has been lucrative to these companies. How does an 18-year-old get one on the same day?
The person at the spa who paints my toenails is licensed. Where is the license verifying background and training to use a weapon whose sole purpose is to shatter bodies beyond recognition? Yet, Republicans continue to resist new gun guidelines.
A country with more guns than people is not free. A civilized, modern society shouldn’t look like Civil War 2.0.
It’s absurd to arm teachers with weapons. Many parents don’t trust them with curriculum or books, yet expect them to assume the cop’s job.
Do your homework before the next election. Check every Republican running on your ballot if they have taken NRA money or have an “A” rating.
Vote them out – it’s the pro-life thing to do.
Anita LaPorta Altman
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.