It is high time that liberal Democrats and other Donald Trump haters quit writing columns in the editorial page and letters to the Readers’ Forum. They only tend to prove some things to me and countless others like me, that you are stupid, a liberal, a Democrat, or a member of one of the fake news networks, and that all of you have your heads buried in the sand.
You don’t want to see all the good things being done by Trump and his administration, even though they benefit all Americans, even you haters. All of you remind me of a storage battery with only one post, that of being negative. Never once in three years have any of you uttered one positive comment or remark toward a great president.
In today’s world, we are living in very trying times and there is no time for you to be finding fault with the administration and some of the most brilliant minds who are working on the virus.
I have a suggestion: you need and should spend about 10% of the time, money, energy you have wasted in the past three years by offering some positive input.
Why not be a part of the solution rather than being the problem. I truly think that all you Trump haters don’t want this virus to end anytime soon. That’s so sad.
Herb Ewald
Johnstown
