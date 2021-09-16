In his Sept. 1 column, James Edwards beats the socialist drum when describing our Democratic president’s agenda.
He even now goes so far as to infer that “socialism is another way of saying communism.” The usual hard right arguments he uses to somehow support this claim are:
Open borders spreading COVID, stopping the pipeline, defunding the police, the federal government taking control of elections, etc.
There is no evidence that COVID is spreading from the border, yet Republican governors in some states are doing everything they can to fight mask and vaccine mandates.
The defunding the police rally cry by Republicans is basically noise and simply untrue.
The Keystone pipeline, with only 8% being completed, would carry heavy tar sands oil that would be an environmental disaster and is not a factor in current oil prices.
Most importantly, Edwards’ attempt to assert that Democrats are trying to gain control of our once-free elections is ridiculous. Many red-state legislatures have been working overtime to successfully pass voter suppression bills directed at Democratic voters.
His argument is that this will lead to stacking of the Supreme Court. Just last week, the Republican-stacked Supreme Court failed to act against the absurd Texas abortion bill, which is restricting women’s reproductive rights in that state.
This type of bill will soon move to other states.
All of this is summed up as a choice between “big government or freedom.”
Edwards should attempt to explain his views about freedom to the women of our country.
Tom Stewart
Windber
