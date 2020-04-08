Our world is being attacked from within by an enemy we cannot see. Advice and help are pouring in from all over the globe ... wash your hands, avoid human contact, don’t attend any event where there are large groups of people, don’t travel, don’t enjoy life for a while.
While these suggestions have merit, they are also infringing on our daily lives.
Where I work as a caregiver, my company has posted signs requesting as little contact with the outside world as possible, and has canceled staff training
Stores are cutting back hours. A good friend and world traveler of mine has decided to stay within the walls of his home to ensure his health.
We purchased tickets to attend a concert months ago, but it has been postponed. Coin collecting is a hobby of mine, and local shows are now canceled.
Schools have closed their doors until all this, hopefully, blows over. Wouldn’t it be nice if warring nations would put their guns down and do the same.
A great countryman of ours, Thomas Paine, wrote a series of pamphlets in the colonial days titled “Common Sense.”
So use his example, be smart, be safe and go about your daily lives as the sun will continue to rise, and set everyday no matter how you choose to defend your homes and family and daily lives against the coronavirus.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
