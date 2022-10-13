There was an illustration with the following text on Facebook that carries a powerful message:
Why voting is important: Eight people are on a bus; three vote to drive off a cliff; two vote to go for ice cream; three don’t vote, because they don’t like either option. They all die. (As the pictured bus sails in midair over the cliff.)
Moral to the story: Be registered. The last day to register online or in person at local election office is Oct. 24. Mail-in registrations must be received by Oct. 24.
Be prepared. Think about what’s important to you while considering the needs of others for a peaceful co-existence underscored by public health, well-being and safety.
Check candidates positions about matters of importance and don’t hesitate to contact them.
Check out the website vote411.org for election information. And most importantly vote Nov. 8.
The life of democracy depends upon it.
Etta Albright
Cresson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.