Joe Biden ran for the presidency on a platform of some of the following:
• Raising federal income taxes for individuals and corporations.
• Stopping construction of the XL Pipeline from Canada.
• Stopping fracking on government land.
• Reducing our energy independence, which will cause us to import oil and gas from other countries to satisfy demand.
• Stopping construction of the wall on our southern border and opening our border to illegal immigration. This is causing a major crisis with no real solution being pursued.
• Giving free health care to illegal immigrants.
• Continue the policy of killing babies (abortion).
These are just some the disastrous platforms that he planned to implement, some of which have already been executed.
In spite of this plan, 80 million Americans voted him into office, which is mind boggling.
All Americans must now be prepared to pay higher energy costs and have reduced income, which is the exact opposite of what should be done coming out of a pandemic.
It looks like we are going to have a long four years.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
