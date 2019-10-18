Leonard Krivac’s suggestion in the Readers’ Forum on Oct. 8, “Why not turn empty lot into a park?” to create a park on the old Harris and Boyer property is a capital notion which should be replicated to create an arboretum along the West End corridor.
The chances of repurposing all the lots where houses used to be into new residences or businesses are slim to none.
Among other exigent measures that need prompt attention is that the earth needs trees and their presence along Strayer Street and Fairfield Avenue would help ameliorate the carbon dioxide emissions from the heavily trafficked route, as well as beautifying the neighborhood.
Perhaps the region’s industries, which enjoy federal government largesse at taxpayers’ expense, can chip in a little of that defense contractors’ money – which is, by the way, de facto socialism right smack in the middle of our capitalist fantasy to fund a new Civilian Conservation Corps to maintain the new plantations.
Putting the collective energies and abilities of such companies to work creating and producing an abundant, cheap and clean source of energy would also be very helpful and would serve as a true act of national, nay, international security effort to combat the actual threat to our collective well-being.
Thank you, Krivac, for being a high-minded citizen and for proposing a really good idea. Just be prepared to live with empty, overgrown lots where homes and businesses used to be.
Michael M. Mosorjak
Johnstown
