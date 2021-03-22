It is so aggravating and disheartening to see people of all ages in the paper, on TV and on the streets not adhering to CDC guidelines pertaining to masks, distancing, sanitation and finally vaccines.
Whatever your reasoning or misguided information, such actions jeopardize everyone’s health and safety.
It will also extend the time such guidelines will need to be in place.
Be patient, be smart, follow the guidelines and shorten the inconvenience for everyone. Get a vaccine when you can. They’re free!
J.R. DeLeva
Friedens
