In the March 8 Readers’ Forum, Marie Hostetler (“Donald Trump did good for this area”) claims there was a mess-up with voting in Pennsylvania. She states that her nephew didn’t get to vote and that her niece voted twice. She and her family need to read the guide to voting in Pennsylvania at www.pa.gov.
Voters must make themselves aware of the democratic process of voting.
National election officials and security experts have been clear that voter fraud is extremely rare. This is fact and people should not be making baseless claims of “systemic voter fraud.”
All voters need to be informed on how to vote in their state and then accept fair and democratic results even though their candidate of choice was not elected or reelected.
Kathy Weaver
Richland Township
