You know the old saying, be careful what you wish for. President Joe Biden said his No. 1 priority was to get rid of the COVID virus.
So the other day at the southern border where thousands were coming across freely, one city location in Texas had more than 100 people test positive for COVID.
These were people tested by authorities in this city not by our federal government.
Since they had no authority to quarantine them, these people could get on buses and spread the virus all across the country.
The CDC has given no reason why schools can’t be open, especially since Christian schools and private schools have been open for months.
Yet, in the new COVID bill, $128.5 billion was for education and only $32.1 billion is to be spent for this year and next year and would continue through 2028.
I hope the people can live with what they wished for.
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.