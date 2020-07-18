Once again, America succumbed to a pack of lies concerning COVID-19.
A very nefarious agenda by progressive Democrats and establishment Republicans is in play.
On June 30, The Tribune-Democrat gave statistics on page 10 on COVID-19. I noticed immediately the active cases for state and county regions were missing. Why?
As I made inquiries, I was told both Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine stated active cases were nonessential. Wow.
If you listened to the news daily, you’d believe all 335 million Americans had COVID-19. I calculated the numbers in the newspaper and found simple truths.
The state of Pennsylvania currently has 12-17,000 active cases. Cambria County has 14-17 active cases.
A far cry from what we’re led to believe.
I set upon discovering the national average of active cases covering the same four-month period March-June. The amount of active cases revealed .002%.
Americans have been fed a hyper-hysteria lie. Such blatant wickedness. It is essential that all should read Ephesians 6:12.
Many Americans in power and out follow wicked beings and work hard to destroy our God-given Constitutional Republic and capital way of life. Be bold and fight against this wickedness.
Dennis Mottin
Ebensburg
