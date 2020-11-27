Now that PennDOT educated people how to keep the mailbox safe over winter, when is it going to educate the snowplow drivers what to do when they see people getting mail or newspapers out of the box?
Two years ago, I was hit in the back by a load of snow being plowed by as I was getting my newspaper out of the box.
After writing an article in our local newspaper about the incident, I wasn’t even offered an apology.
I still have back issues.
Barb Froehlich
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.