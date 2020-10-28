On Tuesday, if you are a responsible citizen, you will be making the most important decision of your life. But if this decision is not an informed one, you will not be fulfilling a civic duty or a justice to yourself and the system our forefathers founded.
To not know what and whom you are voting for means nothing and it benefits no one. To go blindly and vote only because you feel an obligation to a party is not fulfilling the true meaning of our freedoms in America.
Consider the issues and go to the polls with confidence that you have chosen the candidate who has proven success and not just given us lip service.
Talk is cheap and lies are easy.
For the good of all, listen to all news outlets, not just local programming. Try talk radio and cable news for the truth. Just be informed and thank God that you are a part of keeping the freedom and liberties in a country that we enjoy every day of our lives, a country with the most sought-after way of life by the rest of the world.
Why anyone would want to change this system defies common sense.
So please, just be informed.
Anna M. Mattis
Windber
