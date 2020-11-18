Why does Paulette Cononie Torchia (Oct. 19, “Do you value unborn life?”) advocate her pro-life crusade so untruthfully?
No, New York and Virginia did not enact “extreme measures of abortion laws.” They did not open the door to infanticide.
In fact, the numbers of abortions continue their four-decades long decline.
Meanwhile, New York’s new Reproductive Health Act allows women to have an abortion prior to 24 weeks. Thereafter, such decisions must be made with a determination that there is an “absence of fetal viability” or that the procedure is “necessary to protect the patient’s life or health.” This determination must be made by a health care practitioner licensed, certified or authorized under state law, acting within his or her lawful scope of practice.
Virginia’s Reproductive Health Protection Act, which went into effect in July, repeals regulations that require those seeking an abortion to undergo state-mandated counseling, a mandatory ultrasound and a 24-hour waiting period prior to the procedure. It also removes the requirement that health centers performing five or more abortions a month be classified as hospitals. The new law allows nurse practitioners to provide abortions within the first trimester of pregnancy, whereas previously, only physicians could provide care.
The truth is that rosaries, Bible-thumping and gratuitous Hillary Clinton/Planned Parenthood bashing do nothing to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and abortions. Nor does the Catholic Church’s medieval teaching against contraceptives. Planned Parenthood does.
Chuck Colbert
Cambridge, Massachusetts, formerly of Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.