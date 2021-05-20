Any discussion about public policy and personal decisions should include an analysis of known factual information.
I am referring to the individual decision about receiving the necessary vaccinations, or declining those vaccinations.
It is a decision that must be based on common sense and the best advice of educated, trained and respected medical professionals.
If one has the benefit of this advice and concludes that he or she wishes not to be vaccinated, then there is solid reason for that refusal. That is, the risk of any vaccine outweighs the probable benefits of that vaccine.
Unfortunately, it seems many people decline the vaccine based on flawed thinking and irrational fear. There, too, are those people who enjoy rebelling against society, and doing what they wish to do, in an act of defiance.
This flies in the face of conventional wisdom and shows a loss of acceptance of reality, which is alarming. It endangers others. The lack of “herd immunity” could result in a danger of future COVID-19 outbreaks.
It is obvious that the decision to not be vaccinated carries far reaching consequences for our national society.
Similar mindsets are at work in refusing to accept learned legal opinions about the validity of the national election of 2020, the legitimacy of those who resisted the peaceful transfer of power in 2021, and of course, the mindset of the people who actually invaded the Capitol building or approved or encouraged those who did it.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
