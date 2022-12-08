Former Vice President Mike Pence recently implied that his old boss wasn't guilty of criminal behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, because he got bad advice.
Well, if Pence has set a new jurisprudence standard, then a plethora of pardons are required to balance the scales of justice, starting way back in the garden:
• I noshed some apples, God, but Eve said it was OK. Hey, don't blame me. I was just listening to the serpent.
• I shouldn't be charged for the heist, judge. My buddy led me astray.
• I shot that rubber band, teach, but it was Billy's idea.
• Yeah, l invaded the Capitol Building and assaulted police officers, but I was just heeding the call to "fight like hell." I'm innocent.
Pence, a committed Christian, seems like a forgiving fellow. If he runs for the White House, his campaign banner could be: PENCE for President, PARDONS for All.
Matthew 18:22, in action.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.