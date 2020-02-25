A local grocery store’s decision to discontinue the use of plastic bags in the interests of environmental sustainability will accomplish three things:
• It will shove a traditional cost of doing business off onto the customer, who already is paying plenty for the groceries. (And believe me, the weekly supermarket bill won’t go down with the elimination of free bags.)
• It will force customers to buy their own bags.
• It will give the company a dubious excuse to stand up and slap its chest about how environmentally concerned it is.
What it won’t do is have any significant impact on the environment. For example, a blue plastic bag weighs .197 ounces.
The cap alone on a 13.7-ounce bottle of iced coffee weighs .199 ounces. And then there’s all the rest of the plastic that’s used to keep food safe and keep people healthy.
The whole scheme is an expense and an inconvenience for the paying customers that will not even be matched, let alone exceeded, by any environmental benefits.
In the end, whether you measure this idea by the piece, by the pound, or by the purchase, it’s as phony as a $4 bill, and it brings more shame than credit to a $9-billion-a-year company that relies on image and perception for both its good name and its revenue.
John M. Shaw
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.