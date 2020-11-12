When I was growing up, there were all kinds of stuff flying around in the air – measles, mumps, lockjaw, chicken pox, flu and the most serious and deadly, polio.
When one got exposed, only you were quarantined. No shutdowns, school closings, no socialized distancing, no face coverings, unlike today with the coronavirus.
We didn’t have government tyrants exercising their will over common sense to justify control over the populace.
Wearing a mask at your own funeral would even be under consideration, if they choose to implement such an outrageous edict.
Businesses ruined, jobs lost, self-respect diminished, confined solitude, distrust in vaccines solutions have become the norm – only if you allow it to be so.
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
