During the years, Republicans have worked to protect clean air and water, limit wasteful spending, and shed light on inequities in education, all noble actions.
But now, with economic hardship everywhere and cases of and hospitalizations from COVID-19 setting new records, the Trump administration and the Republican Party are engaged in a truly indecent deed: asking the Supreme Court to abolish the Affordable Care Act.
Equally terrible, they have no plan to replace it. Removing the ACA would terminate medical coverage for as many as 23 million Americans. An additional 130 million people, including many readers of this newspaper, would lose legal protections regarding pre-existing conditions.
Thus, if you have arthritis or diabetes, you will have no legal recourse when your cost of health insurance skyrockets or your insurance company drops you all together.
Also, at a time when many young adults are unemployed, those 25 years and younger will lose the ability to stay on their parents’ policy.
What can you do to stop this self-inflicted health care catastrophe? Call your legislator and voice your outrage. Then, come this fall, vote out every Republican representative and senator, as well as the president, all of whom believe dismantling health care protections in the middle of a pandemic is a fine idea.
Mark Weakland
Hollsopple
