Behold, act three of the Democrats’ production titled “Let’s swallow a camel when it comes to Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden and his son and our party, and let’s strain at a gnat when it comes to Donald Trump and his party.”
People are innocent until proven guilty. So why is Nancy Pelosi acting as judge and jury over the head of our nation? Is her job on the line? She better be careful, or what she wants to happen to Trump will happen to her.
The American people are smart enough to see this as another desperate attempt, or a very frightened party that is terrified that America will elect Trump for a second term.
Otherwise, why would they continually point their fat political fingers at this president?
A quote heard on C-Span: “If Donald Trump found the cure for cancer today, the Democrats would accuse him of putting doctors out of jobs.” How true.
I believe that this whole mess will backfire on those who are attacking the only president brave enough to disturb the swamp, so that the real demon-rats hidden in that swamp will finally surface. So alleluia to that.
“All things work together for good, to those who are the called, according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
Look up, America. Your best days are ahead. God will cause Trump to triumph over his enemies, because God keeps his word and he answers the prayers of his people. (2 Chronicles 7:14)
A. Lee Fenimore
Johnstown
