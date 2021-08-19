An article was published in the paper discussing an assessment of Johnstown by Roger Brooks and his Destination Development Association team. This assessment seems to have focused on business-centered revitalization needs in Johnstown.
While there were important points gathered, one of the areas that was identified as a “problem area” in the report was our localized social services infrastructure.
Specifically, the article stated that there are “too many social services providers” which it identified as one of Johnstown’s main issues. This overall assessment and statement was disturbingly praised by the local representatives interviewed.
As a leader within our health and human services community, this opinion, and local leaderships agreement of the assessment that included it, is a slap in the face. Many of us work each day to assist our local at-risk populations and provide them the assistance they require for stable permanency.
With county-based HHS providers lacking the staff and resources that are needed to serve adequately, it has been left on us within the private social services sector to provide this.
However, as needs increase and we collectively work toward a more stable future for our at-risk community members, the city has shown from these words that our service community, and our targeted populations are nothing more than “bad business” to them. Local health and human services are in need of systemic reform and upgrade. With the city’s feelings being as they have shown/spoken so far though, it seems our at-risk community will continue to suffer.
Jesse Trentini
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.