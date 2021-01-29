Jan. 6 was a day of national disgrace.
Predicated on lies, this criminal invasion of Congress defiled our democracy.
Every person who was involved in any way should face the full weight of the law.
All true Americans must stand in active opposition to this abomination. Knowing he would lose, the former chief executive in the White House set the stage before Election Day. He told his cult-like followers, via every media available, that if he lost, it was a dishonest election.
Following the election, he used every legal means possible to overturn votes in key states. Every court case was found without merit. Every recount proved his assertions invalid. When his lies failed in the justice system, he incited an illegal insurrection.
Donald Trump used all forms of media to create a frenzy among his misguided followers. Finally, on the day the votes were to be certified, a crazed band of well-prepared thugs violently attacked the Capitol, disrupting Congress in its constitutional duty and killing good people.
Trump’s trained attack dogs committed treasonous insurrection, foul vandalism, theft and again, they killed innocent people. Trump and his Republican enablers must be brought to justice. America has been stained. Democracy is our light to the world. Our light was dimmed by this ruthless assault.
As true Americans, we must resolve our differences with civility and brighten the light of freedom again. I, for one, condemn the people who incited, planned, abetted and participated in this shameful insurrection. Everyone should.
Donald Griner
Northern Cambria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.