As our country seems to be dividing itself more and more each day, there is a plea on a sign coming into town via Bedford Street. That sign reads, God Please Help Us. I would like to add to it two paraphrased prayers, one from St. Teresa and the other from St. Francis.
May we remember that Christ has no body but ours. No hands, no feet on earth but ours. That he must now use our eyes to look compassion on the world, and our feet to walk to do good and our hands to bless the world.
Heavenly father, you that have made all people in your likeness, and love all that you have made. Who sent your only begotten son to take upon himself that which was meant for us. May you suffer not, our family to separate itself from you by erecting barriers of race, color or creeds. As your son was born of a Hebrew mother, rejoiced in the faith of a Syrian woman and of a Roman soldier, who welcomed the Greeks who sought him, and a man from Africa to help carry his cross.
Now, after another mass shooting, please God may you teach us to regard members of all races, color and creed, as fellow heirs of the Kingdom of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
George Kutchma
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.