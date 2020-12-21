As another Christmas approaches, one of my many, the true light of this season seems to shine even more.
Amid my many pains and all the other attacks on my aging body and mind, I’m amazed at how the spirit has supplied me to counter all these forces.
The spirit has gifted me with a powerful new beam of hope and joy, inspiring me to make light of all these failings.
Like my absent-minded wrong turns, which always prompts my wife (GPS navigator Deb), to sound out one of her many renditions of recalculating.
Like when I find myself shaking my head in humorous disbelief every time something that was just in my hand (or in my head) mysteriously disappears.
But for my big blunders, I just utter to myself, words that my late brother (Muley Buck) loved to cry out to anyone who missed a deer. “You big dummy!”
Body and mind may be fading-out, but the spirit is powering me up. Assuring me through God’s word that it is well with my soul and I have great peace.
However, I do grieve for the lost, (void of the spirit and hope) on the wide road to destruction.
God offers eternal light to anyone who will turn toward Jesus. Who will reset their souls GPS to the only way home. Don’t miss your turn.
Don’t be a big dummy! Accept your free gift and let the spirit fill your merry Christmas mug with comforts and joy forever.
Merry Christmas!
John Imhoff
Meyersdale
