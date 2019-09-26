The Community Arts Center of Cambria County was established 51 years ago as the first arts center in the region. Since that time, many fundraising efforts have come and gone.
One project that stayed – the Log House Arts Festival – which concluded its 49th anniversary, is a landmark that has touched people’s lives in many ways.
Everyone in Johnstown has a special Log House memory, and as we begin planning for the 50th anniversary, the center is reminded of those who help make this event possible.
The center stands by that volunteers are the backbone of any nonprofit organization. The Log House Arts Festival requires manpower of more than 40 volunteers for each shift of the two-day festival. The total of volunteers and helpers is more than 200 people, not including the week of preparations that goes into it.
The center’s volunteers consist of members, friends, high school Key Clubs, Interact Rotary students, business leaders and members of local bank branches who aid as sponsors, such as: 1st Summit Bank, Somerset Trust Co., First National Bank, Atlantic Broadband, Catanese Group and Kaminsky, Thomas, Wharton, Lovette & Vigna.
Many of these volunteers have donated their time for years. For this reason, the center would like to extend a most sincere and grateful thank you. The center’s staff and board of directors appreciate your time and dedication to an organization that binds so many under the belief that community service and artistic programming have and will continue to make a difference. Thank you for helping to keep the arts alive in Cambria County.
Angela R. Godin
Executive Director of Community Arts
Center of Cambria County
