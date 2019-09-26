LANGHAM[mdash] Cleo L. (Horner), 79, West Bolivar went to be with the Lord September 24, 2019, at St. Andrew's Village. Born July 25, 1940 in Robinson the daughter of the late Roy E. and Avonell (Mitchell) Horner. Survived by husband of 53 years Edward Langham. Children Jill Sherba and husba…